Apple iPhone 12 to Cost More Than iPhone 11: Report
Apple won’t be including a charger or wired earphones with the iPhone. It may sell the 20W charger separately.
Apple is expected to launch four new devices under the iPhone 12 series soon and keeping the price of 5G-compatible iPhone 12 the same as last year’s model appears impossible owing to the increased Bill of Material cost which has increased by $50 this year.
To save some cost, the company won't be including a charger or wired earphones in the box. It may sell the 20W charger separately, reports GizmoChina.
Jon Prosser, an Apple insider, recently claimed that the upcoming 5.4-inch iPhone 12 may start from $649 while 6.1-inch iPhone 12 may come with a price tag of $749. Like the 5.4-inch iPhone, the 6.1-inch device will sport 5G connectivity and a dual-camera setup at the rear.
The only difference is that it would come with a bigger 6.1-inch OLED display, said Prosser. There may be two ‘pro' iPhone 12 models as well.
The cheapest iPhone 12 Pro model is likely to carry a price tag of $999, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max may cost $1,099. These models are said to have triple-lens rear cameras with a LiDAR Scanner.
All four models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, as analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously claimed.
According to a NDTV report, Apply may not be able to meet its 80 million iPhone 12 shipment target due to production delays of Apple A14 processor. The report further states that due to the lag in production, the supply would only be 70 million units, missing the projected demand by 10 million units.
