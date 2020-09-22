Apple iPhone 12 to Cost More Than iPhone 11: Report

Apple is expected to launch four new devices under the iPhone 12 series soon and keeping the price of 5G-compatible iPhone 12 the same as last year’s model appears impossible owing to the increased Bill of Material cost which has increased by $50 this year.

To save some cost, the company won't be including a charger or wired earphones in the box. It may sell the 20W charger separately, reports GizmoChina.

Jon Prosser, an Apple insider, recently claimed that the upcoming 5.4-inch iPhone 12 may start from $649 while 6.1-inch iPhone 12 may come with a price tag of $749. Like the 5.4-inch iPhone, the 6.1-inch device will sport 5G connectivity and a dual-camera setup at the rear.

The only difference is that it would come with a bigger 6.1-inch OLED display, said Prosser. There may be two ‘pro' iPhone 12 models as well.