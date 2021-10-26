Apple iOS 15.1 Update Packs Three Powerful Features; Everything You Need To Know
Apple released its much awaited iOS 15.1 update on Monday, 25 October, available for iPhone models launched after 2015 and above iPhone 6S. The update was announced last week as the company launched the new MacBook Pro and AirPods.
The beta version was earlier released to public developers for testing purposes.
What Are the New Features?
SharPlay - This feature allows people to stream movies TV music and other media using FaceTime. Users will be able to watch movies or listen to each other’s playlists together while on video call.
ProRes - ProRes is a professional video recording format and offers higher color fidelity and less compression. The feature allows iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max owners to capture, edit, and share professional-quality videos from their devices.
Auto Macro Toggle - The iOS 15.1 update adds a new toggle to turn off Auto Macro, and when disabled, the Camera app will not automatically switch over to the Ultra Wide camera as it does for macro photos and videos, when the iPhone's camera gets close to an object.
In addition, the tech giant is also releasing iPadOS 15.1 and macOS Monterey.
'Monterey' packs in several features like a revamped Safari browser, new FaceTime updates, new Focus mode, Universal control, and more. It is a successor to macOS Big Sur and comes as a free upgrade to all Mac users.
Apple first debuted its next-generation mobile operating system (15.0.1) in late September, introducing iPhone users to a slew of new features, improvements and user interface modifications. Other features included Live Text and Visual Look Up, Focus, upgraded Apple Maps, Health app updates, iCloud+ integration, a Safari redesign and more.
