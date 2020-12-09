Apple Enters Over-Ear Headphone Market With $500 AirPods Max

Entering an all-new wearable segment, Apple on Tuesday unveiled its first wireless over-ear AirPods Max with high-fidelity sound, Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation and spatial audio for Rs 59,900 in India.

Available to order from apple.com and Apple Authorised Resellers. AirPods Max will begin shipping on 15 December in the US and more than 25 other countries and regions, including India.