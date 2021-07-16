Who is Oliver Daemen, the Teen Going to Space With Jeff Bezos?

Jeff Bezos’ space rocket company Blue Origin on Wednesday, 15 June, announced its first paying customer, Oliver Daemen, an 18-year-old who will join the Amazon founder, his brother Mark Bezos, and pilot Wally Funk when they launch into the edge of space on the New Shepard rocket on 20 July.

Daemen is all set to make history as the youngest person to fly to in space. "I am super excited to go into space. I've been dreaming about this all my life," he said in a video posted on social media.