Amid Standoff With Twitter, Govt of Nigeria Sets Up Account on Koo

India's microblogging platform Koo on Thursday welcomed Government of Nigeria for setting up an official account on the platform.

This development has come amid the standoff between Nigeria and Twitter, where the Nigerian government had announced an indefinite suspension of the US social media platform in that country.

Koo co-founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna tweeted: “A very warm welcome to the official handle of the Government of Nigeria on @kooindia! Spreading wings beyond India now.”