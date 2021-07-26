Amazon May Soon Allow Users to Pay in Bitcoin, Ether & Other Cryptocurrencies

E-commerce giant Amazon will soon allow users to pay in cryptocurrencies, after Amazon's latest job listing reveals that the company is hiring for a digital currency and blockchain product lead for its payments team.

The latest job posting read, 'seeking an experienced product leader to develop Amazon's Digital Currency and Blockchain strategy and product roadmap'.

"You will leverage your domain expertise in Blockchain, Distributed Ledger, Central Bank Digital Currencies and Cryptocurrency to develop the case for the capabilities which should be developed, drive overall vision and product strategy, and gain leadership buy-in and investment for new capabilities," the company posted.