All Eyes on PUBG’s Return; Here’s What to Expect in Its New Avatar

PUBG, or PlayerUnknown’s Battleground, is undoubtedly the most popular mobile game of our times and millions were left devastated following its ban on 4 September. Many called it the Black September when the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) banned 117 Chinese apps, along with PUBG Mobile.

Before its ban, the game was downloaded more than 200 million times in India, and PUBG Mobile players were hoping that it would not be banned in India, citing its origin is not Chinese but South Korean.

Unfortunately, unlike PUBG PC, the majority of stakes for PUBG Mobile are in the hands of Chinese app giant Tencent Games. Thus, making it inevitable to be disallowed by the Government of India, due to Tencent Games’ data handling credibility issues and servers being based out of China.