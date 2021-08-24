Airtel's Plea Against Payment of Videocon's AGR Dues to Be Heard in SC Today

In September 2020, the apex court had ruled that AGR dues need to be paid before the trading of licenses as per the spectrum trading guidelines, NDTV reported. In the case that the seller is unable to clear the dues, the responsibility for the same falls upon the buyer.

The Department of Telecommunications had then approached the Supreme Court in April 2021, informing the court that Airtel had refused to comply with the previously-issued ruling regarding the payment of AGR dues.