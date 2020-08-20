Telcos to File Extra 5G Trial Requests Amid Border Tension: Report

Telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are likely to file additional applications seeking spectrum for 5G trials in which they will not include Chinese vendors Huawei and ZTE, reported PTI.

According to the report, this development comes on the heels of the India-China border stand-off which affected trade and business with Chinese companies in any Indian projects.

“Bharti Airtel has said that it will file an additional application for 5G trials which will not have the names of Chinese vendors Huawei and ZTE as its partners. Vodafone Idea is also expected to do the same,” reported PTI, quoting an official privy to the development.

The report further states that the companies will file applications as a backup to the existing ones and this may induce the government to allocate spectrum for 5G trials.

Earlier, Bharti Airtel named Huawei as its 5G trial partner in Bangalore and ZTE in Kolkata. Vodafone Idea and Airtel, both, named Nokia and Ericsson as its partners.