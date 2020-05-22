Airtel and Reliance Jio recently launched several new recharge plans in the country with the aim to offer more data at a lower price to users given everyone is working from home. Airtel has now recently announced a new prepaid plan worth Rs 2,498. This is an annual plan and comes with 365 days validity, quite similar to Jio’s Rs 2,399 plan.Under this new Airtel yearly plan, users get 2GB per day of data for the entire year together with unlimited calls to any network, high-speed internet, and 100 SMSes per day.The Airtel plan offers a host of other features to users including a free Zee5 premium subscription, Airtel Secure mobile security antivirus solution for the phone, and Airtel Xstream premium subscription.The recharge plan also provides Wynk Music prepaid subscription, free Hellotunes, and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag. The plan also provides access to free online courses by Shaw Academy for a period of 28 days.How To Recharge Jio, Vodafone or Airtel Number With an ATM CardAirtel Rs 2,498 vs Jio Rs 2,399Reliance Jio launched its Rs 2,399 annual plan, which offers users 2GB data every day, same as the Airtel plan. Additionally, this plan offers unlimited Jio to Jio, 12,000 minutes FUP on voice calls from Jio to non-Jio network, 100 SMSes per day. Users also get access to all Jio apps starting from JioCinema to JioSavaan to others.Jio still doesn’t provide unlimited calls from Jio to other networks while both Airtel and Vodafone offer unlimited calls to all networks including Jio.Airtel offers another annual plan worth Rs 2,398 that offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for a validity of 365 days. Similarly, Jio also offers another annual plan worth Rs 2,121 under which users get 1.5GB data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calling, 12,000 FUP minutes of Non-Jio voice calling, and 100 daily complimentary SMSes for a period of 336 days. Both the Jio yearly plans come with complementary apps support including Jio Cinema, MyJioApp, Jio Savaan and more.All four recharge plans from Airtel and Reliance Jio together are available across the country.What Is Reliance Jio Going To Do With All That Money It’s Raising? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.