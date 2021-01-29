Airtel Adds 4.3 Million New Subscribers in November: TRAI Report
Airtel took a lead over Reliance Jio for the fourth successive month. Airtel has 334.65 million total subscribers.
According to the latest report by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Bharti Airtel added the most number of subscribers in the month of November 2020. Airtel witnessed a surge of 4.3 million additional mobile subscribers as of 30 November 2020.
Airtel took a lead over Reliance Jio for the fourth consecutive month. Airtel, with an additional subscriber count of 4.3 million (43.7 lakh) saw 1.3 percent growth, whereas Jio witnessed a growth of 1.9 million (19.36 lakh) additional subscribers.
However, Jio still has the largest subscriber base overall with 408.29 million (40.82 crore) total subscribers. Whereas, Airtel has 334.65 million (33.46 crore) total subscribers.
Vodafone Idea (VI) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) ended up losing subscribers in the month of November 2020. VI lost around 2.89 million (28.9 lakh) subscribers and BSNL lost 18,913 subscribers.
As per the official report, “Total wireless subscribers increased from 1,151.81 million at the end of October 2020 to 1,155.20 million at the end of November 2020, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.29 percent. Wireless subscription in urban areas increased from 629.28 million at the end of October 2020 to 630.40 million at the end of November 2020 and wireless subscription in rural areas also increased from 522.53 million to 524.80 million during the same period. Monthly growth rates of urban and rural wireless subscription were 0.18 percent and 0.43 percent respectively.”
Out of the total wireless subscribers (1,155.20 million), 968.42 million wireless subscribers were active on the date of peak VLR in the month of November 2020. Bharti Airtel has the maximum proportion (96.63 percent) of its active wireless subscribers (VLR).
