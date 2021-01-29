Airtel Adds 4.3 Million New Subscribers in November: TRAI Report

According to the latest report by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Bharti Airtel added the most number of subscribers in the month of November 2020. Airtel witnessed a surge of 4.3 million additional mobile subscribers as of 30 November 2020.

Airtel took a lead over Reliance Jio for the fourth consecutive month. Airtel, with an additional subscriber count of 4.3 million (43.7 lakh) saw 1.3 percent growth, whereas Jio witnessed a growth of 1.9 million (19.36 lakh) additional subscribers.