5G Trials: ‘Let Our Firms Participate’, China Tells India

Deep concerns have been expressed by Beijing over India’s new telecom policy that does not permit Chinese telecommunication companies to conduct 5G trials in the country.

In a statement, Wang Xiaojian, spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, said that China expresses “concern and regret that Chinese telecommunications companies have not been permitted to conduct 5G trials with Indian Telecom Service Providers in India.”

“Relevant Chinese companies have been operating in India for years, providing mass job opportunities and making contribution to India’s infrastructure construction in telecommunications,” Xiaojian said.

Xiojian believes that excluding Chinese telecommunications companies from the trials will not only harm their legitimate rights and interests, but also hinder the improvement of the Indian business environment, "which is not conducive to the innovation and development of related Indian industries”.

“India could do more to enhance mutual trust and cooperation between the two countries, and provide an open, fair, just, and non-discriminatory investment and business environment for market entities from all countries, including China, to operate and invest in India,” he added.