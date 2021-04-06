DMK’s Karthikeya Allegedly Attacked, Slams Police Inaction

A mob reportedly attacked Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate, Karthikeya Sivasenapathy at Thondamuthur on Tuesday, 6 April. The incident allegedly took place when he went to inspect Selvapuram booth a few hours after the commencement of polling in the state.



In a video which has come out, several persons were found blocking the movement of Sivasenapathy’s car. Some were seen banging on the bonnet and windows of the vehicle.

Soon after the incident, the DMK leader went live on Facebook to report the same. “A person just threatened me saying he will chop off my head! And this is happening while so many police personnel are watching this silently. If a candidate is not safe here, then how will the people be?” he said in the live.

In the video, DMK supporters too were found to be raising slogans against the All Indian Anna Dravida munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).