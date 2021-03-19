As AIADMK & DMK Pass the Buck, Muslim-Dominated Wards Lack Basics

In Karumbukadai, many girls in the age group of 10 to 15 years are forced to discontinue school due to lack of government schools in the area.



“With no adequate transport facilities, parents are worried about their girls returning from school by 7 pm every day, while they have to leave for school at 6 am to make it on time. So, many girls have no option but to quit studies after Class 10,” said Famina, a worried mother.

“There is no space for a government school. I have asked for a scheme road to be built from Karumbukadai to Nanjundapuram so that they (kids) can go to the nearby school there. I had proposed this (in the Assembly) in 2019 but didn’t get any response. I had even given a petition to the collector,” DMK MLA Karthik told The Quint.

The Quint also reached out to AIADMK MLA SP Velumani, but didn’t get a response.

Moreover, schools aren’t the only concern.

“There is not a single bank here. We have sent a lot of letters to the collector’s office but action has not been taken yet,” said Tasneem, a college student.