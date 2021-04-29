From Kongu to Chennai, Vote Was Against BJP, TN Exit Polls Suggest

This, despite the AIADMK trying its best to project itself as a party which is ideologically different from its political ally, the BJP. In March this year, the party had categorically communicated to the electorate that the alliance with the BJP is “only for the elections”. To The Quint, the AIADMK spokesperson RM Babu Murugavel had said, “We are ideologically different from the BJP. We believe that there can be one alliance in the Centre and another in the state. State’s matters are within our purview alone”.

The AIADMK, despite the support it had extended to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Parliament, had walked back on the issue at the state level. During the assembly election campaign, they promised voters that the controversial act would not be implemented in Tamil Nadu.