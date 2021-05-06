Kamal’s Undemocratic Handling Led to MNM’s Loss, Party VP Resigns

Blaming actor Kamal Haasan for his ‘undemocratic handling of the party,’ R Mahendran, Vice-President of Makkal Needhi Maiam tendered his resignation from the party on Thursday.



The announcement comes just days after the party performed poorly in the Tamil Nadu assembly election.

Mahendran, who contested from the Singanallur constituency detailed the reasons for his decision in his letter to the party cadre: “Even after the massive defeat of the party and his (Kamal) own defeat (in Coimbatore South), I am not seeing any change in the leader’s approach and I am not confident that he will change.”