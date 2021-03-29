A Raja Apologises for Derogatory Comment on Edappadi Palaniswami

DMK MP A Raja on Monday, 29 March, apologised for his recent statement against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami while campaigning in the Thousands Lights constituency in Chennai last week.

The apology comes after Edappadi Palaniswami got emotional during a rally, and said, “If a chief minister is disrespected in such a way then imagine the things that will happen to a common man if such people come to power.” He also said that the statement is not only against his mother but every mother, and that the people who speak in a derogatory manner about women must learn a lesson.