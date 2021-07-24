China Win The First Gold Medal Of The 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Yang Qian's score of 251.8 is a new Olympic record. The silver medallist ended with a score of 251.1 while Switzerland's Nina Christen won the bronze medal with a score of 230.6.

Yang had in fact qualified for the final in the sixth position with a score of 628.7 but switched gears in the medal round as she bagged the gold with a last shot of 9.8.

Trailing by a mere 0.1 point ahead of the two final shots, Yang saw the gap widened despite a 10.7-point shot, as her rival made an impressive 10.8. However, her 9.8 last shot bagged her the medal as the Russian faltered and shot 8.9 to concede the Olympic title to Yang.