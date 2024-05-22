Wrestling: I Was Told There Will Be Trials, Will Discuss Now – Ravi Dahiya

Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Ravi Kumar Dahiya has expressed his disappointment over the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) latest decision to not hold trials to select grapplers for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On Tuesday afternoon, the seven-member selection committee - headed by WFI president Sanjay Singh - announced that the wrestlers who have secured the Olympic quota will travel to Paris and represent India at the multi-sport extravaganza.