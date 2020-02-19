Wrestlers wear masks at Asian C’ships, as ‘precautionary measure’
They are aware that novel coronavirus is not a threat in India but a few grapplers from countries such as Japan, Korea and Chinese Taipei were seen wearing masks during the Asian Wrestling Championships on Tuesday as a "precautionary measure".
Ahead of the championships, wrestlers from China were declined visas due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus there. The deadly disease has infected more than 72,000 people and killed nearly 1,900 so far.
The virus is believed to have originated in Wuhan late last year. That city is under a lock-down to prevent the virus from spreading.
The athletes competing were unanimous in saying that mask was just a precautionary measure.
"My family is concerned as the virus is spreading in Asian countries. We know there is no virus here as China has also been denied visa but it is more of a precautionary measure," he said.
The air quality in the national capital is also a concern for many.
"The air quality is still unhealthy in Delhi and there is naturally an overall concern about this virus as we all know some of the Asian countries have been affected," said a member of the Japanese team.
"Some wrestlers from Korea, Thailand and Japan are wearing masks, which is common, because they always have apprehensions about Delhi's pollution levels," a WFI official said on condition of anonymity.
"There is nothing to worry or create any panic. They might be extra cautious about the coronavirus outbreak also. But everything is safe and on schedule out here." The six-day Asian Championship is returning to India after a gap of two years.
The tournament is being played in three categories — men's freestyle, Greco-Roman and women's wrestling.
