Wrestlers Soman, Seema to Skip India’s Olympic Camp in Warsaw  

Injured women wrestlers Sonam Malik and Seema Bisla will skip a month-long Olympic training-cum-exposure camp in Warsaw, Poland, starting on Monday. The camp will conclude on 5 July.

"Since Sonam and Seema are on the injured list, only three wrestlers -- Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia and Anshu Malik -- will leave for Poland on Saturday," a wrestling coach associated with the camp told IANS.

Sonam and Seema have qualified for the Olympics in the 62kg and 50kg freestyle events, respectively. They are currently training at their home akharas in Haryana, and are expected to regain full fitness and compete at the Olympics.