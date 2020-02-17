Wrestler Dahiya Eyeing Asian C’ship for Tokyo Olympics Preparation

Having secured an Olympic berth, World Championship bronze-medallist Ravi Dahiya says he would be looking to assess his medal prospects at the big event by how he performs at this week's Asian Wrestling Championships.

Top wrestlers from countries like Iran, Korea, Japan, and Mongolia will be in action at the Asian Championships to be held here from 18-23 February, and Dahiya feels competing and excelling against the best will be a confidence-booster for him.