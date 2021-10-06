Anshu Malik Becomes First Indian Woman to Make Wrestling World C'ship Final
Anshu Malik will face 2016 Olympic champion Helen Maroulis in the final.
Anshu Malik rewrote the history books on Wednesday, when she became the first female wrestler from India to make the final of the World Championship.
Anshu has made it to the final of the 57 kg event and won her semi-final bout in grand style.
The Indian wrestler defeated Solomiia Vynnyk of Ukraine by 11-0 technical superiority on Oslo.
Earlier in the pre-quarter-final, Anshu stormed past Kazakhstan's Nilufar Raimova, winning by technical superiority, and later defeated Mongolia's Davaachimeg Erkhembayar 5-1 in the quarter-final.
The 20-year-old will be up against the 2016 Olympic champion Helen Maroulis for a historic Gold on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Sarita Mor lost 3-0 in her semi-final bout against former World silver medalist and four-time European champion Bilyana Dudova in the 59kg event. Sarita will wrestle for Bronze on Thursday.
(more to follow)
