World Wrestling Championships: Vinesh Phogat Knocked Out in Qualification Round

Triple Commonwealth Games champion Vinesh Phogat failed to put up a fight and was knocked down by Mongolia's Khulan Batkhuyag 0-7 in a major upset at the World Wrestling Championships on Tuesday.

Fresh from winning a gold in India's stupendous 12-medal winning show at the CWG Birmingham, the 10th seeded Vinesh looked jaded and lost her balance in the final seconds to be pinned by the Asian silver medallist in the women's freestyle 53kg.

Batkhuyag took a 3-0 lead in the first period before slamming the former world bronze medallist backward to the mat in the final seconds to take four points and complete a dominating win.