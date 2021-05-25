Probe Points to Gang Links in Sushil Kumar Chhatrasal Murder Case

The Bawana Gang Link

The Delhi Police that believes the attack on 23-year-old Dhankar was premeditated, picked up their lead from an SUV at the stadium and found it was connected to one of Bawana’s henchmen. Bawana is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. The police had reached the location after getting a call around 2 am, informing them about the violence.

From their initial investigation at the spot where the police seized three cars, a 12-bore semi-automatic shotgun and some cartridges.

According to a Times of India report, the police claim that Sushil, after the scuffle, fled with more of Bawana’s men, who had accompanied Sushil on the night.

Sushil is understood to had become friendly with Bawana and his gang after a fallout with Jathedi over a property in Model Town. The wrestler is said to have been trying to avoid not only the police but Jathedi as well.

Bawana, who stepped into the world of crime in 2004, has always been embroiled in one-upmanship with Jathedi.