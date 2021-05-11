WFI to Decide on Tokyo Olympics Preparatory Camp Next Week

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will take a call next week on the venue for an Olympic preparatory camp since the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has shut down training centres due to a spike in coronavirus cases in India.

"Next week, we plan to have a meeting with the coaches and officials of the WFI to chalk out future plans. We will also check with SAI when they plan to open up training centres. But as of now there are no government facilities to conduct national camp for a core group of wrestlers who have qualified for Olympics," Vinod Tomar, assistant secretary of WFI told IANS.