WFI to Decide on Tokyo Olympics Preparatory Camp Next Week
Eight wrestlers, including four in women’s category, have secured Olympic quotas in their respective weight group.
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will take a call next week on the venue for an Olympic preparatory camp since the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has shut down training centres due to a spike in coronavirus cases in India.
"Next week, we plan to have a meeting with the coaches and officials of the WFI to chalk out future plans. We will also check with SAI when they plan to open up training centres. But as of now there are no government facilities to conduct national camp for a core group of wrestlers who have qualified for Olympics," Vinod Tomar, assistant secretary of WFI told IANS.
WFI holds all the national camps in accordance with SAI. SAI training centre in Sonepat is the designated venue for men while the women's camp is organised in Lucknow. Last month, several athletes and members of the coaching staff associated with the national camps in Lucknow and Sonepat tested positive for COVID-19. To contain the spread of the virus, SAI closed down the facilities till further notice.
“We will also send a proposal to SAI and check whether they will allow us to conduct camp for a small group of wrestlers,” said Tomar.
Eight wrestlers, including four in women's category, have secured Olympic quotas in their respective weight group. In men's freestyle, Ravi Dahiya (57kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) made the cut, while Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) and Sonam Malik (62kg) qualified in women's category. Sumit Malik (men 125 kg) and Seema Bisla (women 50 kg) claimed the Tokyo Olympic quota spots in Sofia, wherein a 12-member national team, including six in the men's Greco-Roman event, participated in the May 6-9 World Olympic qualifiers.
