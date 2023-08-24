WFI Suspended by Wrestling's World Body, No Indian Flag at World C'ships

The Wrestling Federation of India has been run by an ad-hoc body since January this year when the country's leading wrestlers started a protest against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, that has since resulted in six female wrestlers filing FIRs of sexual harassment against him.

After much delay, the election was set to take place on 12 August but it was postponed once again when the Punjab and Haryana High Court put a stay on the election on the basis of a petition filed by the Haryana Wrestling Association (HWA). With only one association being allowed to represent each state in the WFI election, the HWA's petition challenged the move to allow the Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association to cast votes in the WFI polls.

Adjourning the case for August 28, Justice Vinod S. Bhardwaj observed: "As the counsel for the respective parties contend that they have crucial right to cast vote for the elections to the Executing Committee of the Wrestling Federation of India which is scheduled to be held tomorrow i.e. 12.08.2023, election of the Executive committee of Wrestling Federation of India is ordered to be stayed till the next date of hearing."