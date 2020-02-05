Visa Issues of Pakistani, Chinese Wrestlers to Be Sorted: WFI

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Wednesday said that Chinese and Pakistani grapplers won't face any problem in getting visas for the Asian Championships to be held here from 18-23 February.

At a time when India has suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers in the wake of the deadly Coronavirus outbreak that killed more than 490 people and infected more than 24,000, the WFI chief claimed that a 40-member contingent from China had been quarantined by their national federation.