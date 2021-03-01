Ukraine Wrestling Event: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in 53kg Freestyle

Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat outplayed European bronze medallist Vanese Kaladzinskay of Belarus 10-8 to win the women's 53kg freestyle title in the Outstanding Ukrainian Wrestlers and Coaches Memorial tournament in Kiev, Ukraine, on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Asian Games champion from Haryana trailed 6-8, but in the closing stages of the bout, she pinned her rival to emerge victorious. This was Vinesh's first international tournament of the year. The tournament attracted more than 500 wrestlers from across the globe.

Vinesh is one of the four Indian wrestlers to have qualified for the 2021 Olympic Games. Male wrestlers Bajrang Punia (65kg), Ravi Dahiya (57kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) are the others.