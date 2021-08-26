WFI 'Forgives' Vinesh Phogat, Gives Her 'One More Chance to Rectify Mistakes'

India's star female wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been let off with a warning by the Wrestling Federation of India after the body had provisionally suspended her following what they claimed where 'three counts of indiscipline' at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“Even though your written reply to the show-cause notice, which you had sent to the Wrestling Federation of India office, was not satisfactory, the Wrestling Federation of India wants to give you one more chance so that you can rectify your mistakes,” WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan wrote in a letter to the wrestler, dated 24 August, 2021.

“Therefore, the Wrestling Federation of India’s disciplinary committee forgives you with a warning that if you repeat your mistakes, then the Wrestling Federation of India will be compelled to impose a lifetime ban on you,” he added.