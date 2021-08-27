Time to Move On, Says Vinesh Phogat After Tokyo Olympics Setback

Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Friday said that she has learned her lesson from the 2020 Games and does not have time to "mourn" her Tokyo loss.

"It was my second Olympics. In my first Olympics, I got injured (in 2016) and now I suffered defeat and I will accept that. I will work over the weaknesses before the upcoming competitions. At the senior level, we don't have enough time to grieve over a defeat, because the next Olympics is approaching and there are back-to-back competitions.