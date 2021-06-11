Sushil Kumar’s Judicial Custody Extended in Chhatrasal Murder Case

There continues to be no relief for the decorated wrestler Sushil Kumar as a Delhi court extended his judicial custody.

The court has extended Sushil’s judicial custody till 25 June in connection with the murder of wrestler Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium.

Earlier in the week, a Court had also dismissed the plea moved on behalf Sushil Kumar seeking special supplementary diet inside the jail after observing that law should be equal to all.