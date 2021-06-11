Sushil Kumar’s Judicial Custody Extended in Chhatrasal Murder Case
Sushil Kumar was arrested on 23 May, along with co-accused Ajay Kumar.
There continues to be no relief for the decorated wrestler Sushil Kumar as a Delhi court extended his judicial custody.
The court has extended Sushil’s judicial custody till 25 June in connection with the murder of wrestler Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium.
Earlier in the week, a Court had also dismissed the plea moved on behalf Sushil Kumar seeking special supplementary diet inside the jail after observing that law should be equal to all.
The two time Olympic medallist and his associates, allegedly assaulted Sagar Dhankhar and two of his friends at the stadium on the intervening night of 4 and 5 Mau over an alleged property dispute.
Dhankar, 23, succumbed to the injuries later.
Police has alleged Sushil Kumar the “main culprit and mastermind” of the murder and said that there is electronic evidence wherein he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar. Sushil Kumar was arrested on 23 May, along with co-accused Ajay Kumar.
He has already undergone custodial interrogation of 10 days.
(With PTI Inputs)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.