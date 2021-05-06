Sushil Kumar Named in FIR Regarding Murder at Delhi Stadium

The police reached the spot and found five cars parked in the parking area of the stadium.

During enquiry, it was found that a quarrel had taken place allegedly between Sushil Kumar, Ajay, Prince, Sonu, Sagar, Amit, and others in the parking area.

After which the police had registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act at Model Town police station, they said in a statement.

The injured wrestlers were shifted to BJRM Hospital for treatment. They were identified as Sagar, a resident of Model Town, Amit Kumar, 27, a resident of Rohtak in Haryana, and Sonu, 35, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, they said.

"The crime scene as well as all the five vehicles were inspected. During inspection, one double barrel loaded gun with five live cartridges were found in one Scorpio and two wooden sticks were also recovered from the spot.

"All the five vehicles and weapons of offence were seized. The crime scene was further inspected by forensic experts of FSL, Rohini," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said.