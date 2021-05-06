Sushil Kumar Named in FIR Regarding Murder at Delhi Stadium
Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar is under the scanner for his part in a brawl inside the Chhatrasal Stadium complex in north Delhi, which led to the death of a wrestler.
The veteran wrestler was named in the FIR, the police said, according to PTI.
According to police, a 23-year-old wrestler died and two of his friends were injured after they had been allegedly brutally assaulted by other wrestlers inside the stadium.
According to the police on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, word about gun shots inside the Chhatrasal Stadium was received at Model Town police station.
The police reached the spot and found five cars parked in the parking area of the stadium.
During enquiry, it was found that a quarrel had taken place allegedly between Sushil Kumar, Ajay, Prince, Sonu, Sagar, Amit, and others in the parking area.
After which the police had registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act at Model Town police station, they said in a statement.
The injured wrestlers were shifted to BJRM Hospital for treatment. They were identified as Sagar, a resident of Model Town, Amit Kumar, 27, a resident of Rohtak in Haryana, and Sonu, 35, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, they said.
"The crime scene as well as all the five vehicles were inspected. During inspection, one double barrel loaded gun with five live cartridges were found in one Scorpio and two wooden sticks were also recovered from the spot.
"All the five vehicles and weapons of offence were seized. The crime scene was further inspected by forensic experts of FSL, Rohini," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said.
During the investigation, information regarding the death of Sagar and injury to Sonu was received from Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, following which sections 302, 365, 120B of the IPC were registered, he said.
Several teams have been formed to trace the alleged persons and evidence regarding the incident has also been obtained. The details of the recovered vehicles are also being obtained from the concerned authority, police said.
One Prince Dalal (24), a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, has been apprehended in this case, along with one double-barrel gun, they said. Police said they have recovered two double-barrel guns, seven live cartridges, two wooden sticks and five cars.
Official sources claimed that the incident took place due to a property dispute in the Model Town area.
It was not a case of trespassing. The accused took the victims inside the stadium where they assaulted them in the parking area. Sushil Kumar was present at the spot when the incident happened, however, police are investigating his role in the assault," an official source said.
However, Sushil Kumar did not answer his phone when contacted to comment on the issue.
