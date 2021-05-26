Sushil Kumar, a Legend Lost to the Limelight

From most decorated to the most wanted, this fall from grace leaves Sushil Kumar with his image scarred for life.

True, he has only been accused of murder but the incident that saw a young wrestler murdered at Chhatrasal Stadium has triggered a thorough probe into his past. Something the legendary wrestler may want to wish away, but can’t.

The Chhatrasal Stadium was Sushil’s domain. Nothing moved without his permission. He had nurtured the place but then also come to occupy it as a dominant landlord. He had spent years at the venue, training for his Olympics campaign. His little room, decorated with idols of various gods and goddesses, was his prized possession. You could not miss his kettle, used to make tea to be served to his visitors along with a rich helping of dry fruits. Sushil was a wonderful host.