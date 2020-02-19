Asian Wrestling C’ship: Sunil Kumar Wins Gold, Ends 27 Year Wait

Sunil Kumar on Tuesday overpowered Azat Salidinov of Kyrgyzstan 5-0 in the 87kg summit bout to end India's 27 years of gold medal drought in the Greco-Roman category in the Asian Wrestling Championships in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Before Sunil, Pappu Yadav had won the 48kg Greco-Roman title in 1993.

Sunil with his comprehensive defence, was able to keep Salidinov at bay for most part of the bout. Salidinov did not have any answer to the Indian's strategy and finally went down pretty easily.