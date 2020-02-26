Sonam Downs Sakshi by Fall, Makes Cut for Olympic Qualifiers

Sonam failed to win a medal in both the events but impressed during her fifth-place finish in New Delhi.

The WFI had made it clear that if performance of the wrestlers will not be satisfactory, it would conduct trials again and announced trials in 62kg and 76kg for women and 60kg for Greco Roman style.

Meanwhile, Kiran won the trial in 76kg.

The Asian Olympic Qualifiers will be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from March 27-29. The finalists will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.