SAI Approves Rs 20.21 Lakh Grant for Vinesh Phogat’s Europe Trip

Tennis players Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna's trip to international tournaments between January and June this year has also been approved for grants by TOPS.

Sharan would get a grant of Rs 80.59 lakh while Bopanna would get Rs 1.24 crore, which includes fee for coach Scott Davidoff and physio Gaurang Shukla.

Tennis player Ankita Raina, who recently broke into world top 100 in women's doubles and partnered Sania Mirza in Billie Jean King Cup has also been added to TOPS core group.

Wrestlers Seema Bisla and Sumit Malik, who have earned Olympic quota places in their respective weight categories, were recently included in TOPS core group.