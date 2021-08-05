'Don't Lose Heart' Say Fans As Ravi Kumar Dahiya Loses Gold Medal Match
Fans on Twitter shared their thoughts post Ravi Kumar Dahiya's silver win
Ravi Kumar Dahiya won the silver medal as he went down fighting against ROC's Zaur Uguev in the men’s freestyle 57kg category at the Tokyo Olympics.
The 23-year-old became only the second Indian to win a silver for India in wrestling at the Olympics, after legendary wrestler Sushil Kumar.
Ravi Kumar Dahiya gave a tough fight to the Russian wrestler. His opponent raced to 7-2 led and from there on it was always going to be difficult for Ravi to overturn the deficit. The Indian grappler got a couple of points but the Russian defended well to record a clinical victory.
Fans on Twitter cheered Ravi even after the loss and shared their thoughts on the social media platform. Here are some of the best tweets.
