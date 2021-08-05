Ravi Kumar Dahiya Finishes With Silver in 57 Kg Wrestling at Tokyo Olympics

India’s Ravi Kumar finished with Silver in the Men’s 57kg category freestyle wrestling event on Thursday after he was beaten by Zavur Uguev in the Gold medal match at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Ravi Kumar becomes India’s second Silver medallist at the Tokyo Games. Ravi also becomes the second to win Silver at the Olympics for India in the sport of Wrestling after his mentor Sushil Kumar.

Ravi's Silver is also India's fifth medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games with Deepak Punia in line to possibly add Bronze and make it six on Thursday itself. A sixth medal would equal India’s best ever showing at an Olympic Games, matching the haul from London in 2012.