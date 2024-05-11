Paris Olympics: Aman Sehrawat Becomes India's 1st Male Wrestler to Bag Quota

Freestyle grappler Aman Sehrawat claimed India’s first quota place in the men’s category for the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 57kg category at the World Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers in Istanbul, Türkiye on Saturday, 11 May.
Sehrawat beat North Korea's Chongsong Han with a scoreline of 12-2 in the semifinals of the qualifiers to secure his ticket to Paris.
In the 65kg category semifinals, Sujeet Kalkal was defeated by Mongolia's Tulga Ochir with a score of 1-6. Meanwhile, in the 74kg category quarterfinals, Jaideep lost to Slovakia’s Tajmuraz Salkazanov with a score of 0-3.
Both Sujeet and Jaideep will aim for a chance at repechage in their respective categories on Sunday.
Earlier, in the 86kg category, Deepak Punia lost to Zushen Lin with a score of 4-6 in the round of 32.
Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Deepak Nehra lost his bout 1-5 to Russia’s Nurov Magomedgadji in the qualification round of the 97kg category.
Sumit Malik also faced a loss in the 125kg category to Jamaica’s Aaron Anthony Johnson after an out-of-bound point in the qualification round, with the score tied at 2-2.
