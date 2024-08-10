On The Mats of Despair for India, Aman Sehrawat Brings Glee of a Wrestling Medal

When he arrived at the renowned North Delhi akhada—the very academy that moulded Olympics medalists like Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt, Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia—no one could have predicted the extraordinary future that awaited him. With nowhere else to turn, Aman found solace in wrestling.

The first reward for Aman's relentless dedication came in 2018 when he won a bronze medal at the World Cadet Championship, followed by an Asian title in the same age group. In 2021, he claimed his first National Championship title. Since then, Aman's career has soared. In 2022, he earned a bronze in the 57kg category at the Asian Games, followed by a gold at the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan. In the lead-up to the Summer Games, he clinched another gold at the Zagreb Open wrestling tournament.