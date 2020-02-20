No Rivalry, Only Utmost Respect for Sushil Kumar: Jitender

There are no Olympic quotas on offer at the Asian Wrestling Championships that started in New Delhi on Tuesday but the continental championship isn't devoid of context with regards to Tokyo 2020 for many athletes. One of them is Jitender Kumar.

Jitender's qualification to the Asian Championships marked a shift of guard of sorts. If he medals at the competition he is likely to stay in contention for the Asian Olympic qualifier and thus end any chances of two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar's chances of booking his place in the Indian contingent that will go to Tokyo.