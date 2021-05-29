No Relief for Sushil Kumar as Delhi Court Extends Police Custody

There was no relief for the decorated Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar in the Chhatrasal Murder Case as a Delhi Court extended his policy custody.

The court ordered that the two-time Olympic medallist be sent to four more days of police custody. The police had asked for a week’s extension of the custody for the wrestler, who along with his aides face murder charges.

Arrested on 23 May after 20 days on the run, Sushil was initially remanded to a 6-day custody period by a Delhi court.

The court also directed the Delhi Police to have medical examinations for Sushil once every day.