Lost to Sonam the Second Time Due to Pressure: Sakshi Malik

Sakshi first lost to Sonam in the trials for the Rome Ranking Series and the Asian Championships in January. It meant that she had to compete in the non-Olympic category of 65kg in the latter tournament that was held in New Delhi in February.

Sakshi won a silver at the Asian Championships and thus earned another chance at making it to the Asian Olympic qualifiers but in the subsequent 62 kg trials in Lucknow, she lost to Sonam once again.