Jitender’s Form Presents Sushil a Chance to Qualify for Tokyo 2020

Jitender Kumar’s rivalry with Sushil Kumar has gone down as one of the most fiercest in the Indian sporting scene of late.

The 36-year old Sushil, who is the only player since independence to return with two medals from the Olympics from the nation, has constantly been challenged by Jitender in the last few months as the race to the Tokyo Games heats up.

With just six months to go for the next edition of the Olympics, the participant for India in the 74kg weight category is yet to be decided, which possibly leaves the door ajar for both wrestlers to stake a claim.