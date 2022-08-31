Indian Wrestling World Championship Trials Conducted in Presence of Seers

Singh, a BJP MP was seated on a sofa next to the mat, holding a microphone and controlling the proceedings.

“Don’t take much time,” Singh told the seers. “The bout has already started and the wrestlers are warmed up. Toh aashirwad dijiye aur jaldi aa jaiye (Please give your blessings and come back soon).”

Following the short delay, the wrestlers returned to the mat with Mansi recording a surprise 2-0 win over her experienced opponent. She will be part of the Indian squad that will feature in next month’s World Championship in Belgrade.

Tokyo Olympian Vinesh Phogat, who completed a hat-trick of gold medals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games earlier this month, will lead the women's team.