Indian Wrestling World Championship Trials Conducted in Presence of Seers
A group of seers from the Hamuman Garhi matth in Ayodhya were invited as chief guests for the occasion.
An abrupt halt occurred during the selection trials to determine the wrestler who will represent India at the World Championship in the 59kg category at SAI Centre in Lucknow on Monday.
Just 54 seconds into the bout, former World Championship medallist Pooja Dhanda and her young challenger Mansi Ahlawat was suddenly stopped by the referee as per the instructions of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, according to a report in the Indian Express.
This was done so that a group of seers from the Hamuman Garhi matth in Ayodhya, who were invited as chief guests could bless the wrestlers and click pictures with them.
Singh, a BJP MP was seated on a sofa next to the mat, holding a microphone and controlling the proceedings.
“Don’t take much time,” Singh told the seers. “The bout has already started and the wrestlers are warmed up. Toh aashirwad dijiye aur jaldi aa jaiye (Please give your blessings and come back soon).”
Following the short delay, the wrestlers returned to the mat with Mansi recording a surprise 2-0 win over her experienced opponent. She will be part of the Indian squad that will feature in next month’s World Championship in Belgrade.
Tokyo Olympian Vinesh Phogat, who completed a hat-trick of gold medals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games earlier this month, will lead the women's team.
However, Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik who won a gold in the 2022 Commonwealth Games did not compete in the trials due to the short time between the tournaments.
Meanwhile, the men's freestyle squad will have Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya, and 2019 World Championships silver winner Deepak Punia.
Bajrang (65kg), Ravi Dahiya (57kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg), who won gold medals at the Birmingham CWG, were granted exemptions from the trials.
After all the bouts were completed, the WFI President further went on to say, “We expect that all of you will praise the government, SAI and the federation for everything they are doing for you.”
“We are supporting you in all ways, so it’s not asking for a lot. And if there are any hurdles, let me know and I’ll ensure it’s taken care of.”
Squad:
Women: 50kg: Retrial to be held; 53kg: Vinesh Phogat; 55kg: Sushma Shooken; 57kg: Sarita Mor; 59kg: Mansi Ahlawat; 62kg: Sonam Malik; 65kg: Shefali; 68kg: Nisha Dahiya; 72kg: Reetika; 76kg: Priyanka.
Men (Freestyle): Ravi Dahiya (57kg), Pankaj Malik (61kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Naveen Malik (70kg), Sagar Jaglan (74kg), Deepak Mirka (79kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), Vicky Hooda (92kg), Vicky Chahar (97kg), Dinesh Dhankar (125kg) Greco-Roman: Arjun Halakurki (55kg), Gyanender (60kg), Neeraj (63kg), Ashu (67kg), Vikas (72kg), Sachin (77kg), Harpreet Singh (82kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Deepanshu (97kg), Satish (130kg).
(With inputs from PTI)
