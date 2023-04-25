Amid Crisis, Indian Wrestling Must Prioritise the Sport Over Everything Else

Like the proverbial bad penny, it has returned. Just when the controversy around the administration of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) seemed to have faded away, it is back in the limelight, because the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), examining the report of the oversight committee, has not yet taken action on any of the recommendations.

On Monday, 24 April, several weeks after the Oversight Committee wound up operations, the Ministry was moved to write to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha, requesting the formation of a transitory committee, or an ad hoc committee, to conduct the Wrestling Federation of India’s impending elections.