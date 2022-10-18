Indian Wrestlers to Miss World C'ship After Visas Rejected by Spain Embassy

The Indian wrestlers were all set to participate in the under-23 World Championship, but on suspicion that they will not leave the territory before the expiry of visas, the Spanish embassy rejected their participation in the competition, the WFI said in a statement on Monday, 17 October.

"The Wrestling Federation of India submitted the visa applications of all players and coaches to the Spanish Embassy on 4 October 2022, but the Spanish Embassy rejected the visa applications of all players and coaches on October 17, 2022," the statement read.