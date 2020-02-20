Asian Wrestling: Divya Kakran Becomes 2nd Indian Woman to Win Gold
Divya Kakran on Thursday became only the second Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships after a dominant show in which she won all her bouts by fall, including against junior world champion Naruha Matsuyuki.
In a stunning display of power wrestling, Divya won all four bouts in five-wrestler 68kg category, as the competition was fought in the round robin format.
In 2018, Navjot Kaur had become the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Asian Championships when she bagged a gold in the 65kg category in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
4 Medals For India on Thursday
In a memorable day for the hosts, Sarita Mor (59kg), Pinki (55kg) and Nirmala Devi (50kg) are assured of at least silver medals as they reached finals of their respective categories.
In a depleted field in the absence of Chinese wrestlers and Japan not sending its best challengers, the Asian Games bronze medallist Divya began by routing Kazakhstan's Albina Kairgelinova and then knocked out Mongolia's Delgermaa Enkkhsaikhan.
Her defence looked a bit shaky against the Mongolian but she still managed to pin her rival.
In the third round, Divya was up against Uzbekistan's Azoda Esbergenova. She went up 4-0 with brilliant consecutive rolls and then pinned her opponent to finish it off in just 27 seconds.
Against the Japanese junior world champion, with her strong left-leg attacks, Divya led 4-0 with a take down and an expose move. The Japanese made a solid start in the second period as she attacked the Indian's left leg initially but scored points with a right leg move to make it 4-4.
The Japanese almost pinned her but Divya wriggled out of the difficult position. She soon effected a move which led to her victory by fall. She jumped on the mat to celebrate with her coaches before the referee officially declared her winner.
Talking about the difficult position she got herself in against Naruha, Divya said, "It did become tricky after I led 4-0. I was not in a great position (Naruha's lock) and it could have been very dangerous. But I took risk and it paid off by God's grace.
"I was told that If I get trapped, I have to play safe. I found a way to come out.
