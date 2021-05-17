Delhi Police Announce Reward for Info on Sushil Kumar: Report
Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar is a wanted man with the Delhi Police announcing a reward for inputs about him.
Delhi Police has announced a reward Rs 1 lakh on Sushil and of Rs 50,000 on co-accused Ajay, ANI reported.
Sushil is being probed for his role in the brawl of 4 May at Chhatrasal Stadium which led to the death of the 23-year-old former junior national wrestling champion, Sagar Rana.
Earlier last week, non-bailable warrants were issued against Sushil Kumar by a Delhi court.
Additional DCP (North-West district) Dr Guriqbal Singh Sidhu had told Indian Express, “We have recorded statements of all the victims and they all named Sushil Kumar. We are conducting raids to nab him.”
The victims in their statements have also alleged that Kumar and his associates abducted Sagar from his house in Model Town to teach him a lesson for bad mouthing him in front of other wrestlers, police said.
