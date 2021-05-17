Delhi Police Announce Reward for Info on Sushil Kumar: Report

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar is a wanted man with the Delhi Police announcing a reward for inputs about him.

Delhi Police has announced a reward Rs 1 lakh on Sushil and of Rs 50,000 on co-accused Ajay, ANI reported.

Sushil is being probed for his role in the brawl of 4 May at Chhatrasal Stadium which led to the death of the 23-year-old former junior national wrestling champion, Sagar Rana.